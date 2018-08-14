September 23, 1982-August 10, 2018
LeCLAIRE — Services to celebrate the life of Jason Bunch, 35, of LeClaire, formerly of Orlando, Florida, will be 5 p.m. Thursday, August 16, 2018, at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Visitation will be from 3:30 p.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home. Jason passed away unexpectedly Friday, Aug. 10, 2018.
Jason David Bunch was born on Sept. 23, 1982, in Davenport, a son of Kevin M. and Debra L. (Graue) Bunch. He graduated from Pleasant Valley in 2001 and earned his bachelor's and master's degrees at the University of Central Florida.
He was united in marriage to Erika Leskody on March 21, 2014.
Jason attended the police academy at Valencia College in Florida and had worked for the Sanford (Florida) Police Department.
Jason had an infectious personality, always willing to try something new. His adventures included running marathons, hunting alligators, owning a DJ business, line dancing, skydiving, piloting airplanes, attending concerts, and Canada fishing trips, just to name a few. He had a passion for UCF Football and Cubs baseball. Jason also enjoyed putting on large fireworks displays on the Fourth of July. He enjoyed many dedicated and loyal friendships throughout his life and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Memorials may be made to the family to establish a memorial at a later date.
Jason is survived by his parents, Kevin and Debra Bunch, LeClaire; a brother and sister-in-law, Brian and Laura Bunch, Ballwin, Missouri; niece and nephews, Alexis, Conner, and Gavin; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by an infant brother, Jeremy, and grandparents, Vernon and Beverly Graue, Howard Bunch and Betty Sage-Kertai.
