Jason Peters

October 28, 1970 - June 7, 2018
ELDRIDGE - Jason M. Peters, 47, of Eldridge, Iowa, died Thursday, June 7, 2018, at home surrounded by his family.
A gathering to celebrate Jason's life is 2-5 p.m. Saturday, June 16, 2018, in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society Hope Lodge in Rochester, Minnesota.
Jason Mark Peters was born October 28, 1970, in Davenport, Iowa, the son of John and Helen (VenHorst) Peters. He graduated from North Scott High School in 1989. He worked in sales for Keenan Supply in Denver and then Ryan & Associates in Davenport. He married the love of his life, Shellie Herring, on June 26, 2017, in Davenport.
It was impossible to know Jason without being aware that he was an avid Denver Broncos' fan, and loved his dogs, Newt and Maia. Above all else, family was the most important thing to Jason.
Jason is survived by his wife, Shellie; his mother, Helen Peters of Eldridge; siblings, John (Deb) Peters of San Diego, California, Jim (Patti) Peters of Dubuque, Iowa, Jeff (Becky) Peters of Bay Village, Ohio, Julie (Jim) Stark of Long Grove, Iowa, and Jaclyn Stewart of Lexington, South Carolina; his mother-in-law, Joyce Dixon of Arvada, Colorado; a brother-in-law, Freddie (Lisa) Herring of Thornton, Colorado; nieces and nephews, Kyle, Paige, Sarah, Jacob and Annie Peters, Carter and Pete Stark, Ivy and Harper Stewart, and Joshua and Christopher Herring; and many close friends that were a big part of Jason's life.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Peters, and his beloved dog, Slacker.
