December 18, 2019
PROPHETSTOWN, Ill. -- Jason R. Dennis, 42, of Chicago, formerly of Prophetstown, died December 18, 2019, at St. Joseph Hospital in Joliet from injuries received in an automobile crash.
He was born to James Alan and Nancy Ann ( Stockner ) Dennis. He was a graduate of Prophetstown High School. He earned his bachelor's degree in education from Illinois Wesleyan University and his master's degree in education from the University of Illinois at Chicago. While in College at Wesleyan, Jason was an NCAA National champion in the shot put. He began his teaching and coaching career at Leyden Township High School and later taught and coached at Oak Park – River Forest High School, where he also served as Dean of Students and assistant Principal. At the time of his death, Jason was serving as Director of Education for the American Rental Association.
Survivors include his parents: Jim Dennis of Prophetstown and Nancy Jackson of East Moline; his fiancé Devontae Beale of Chicago; his sister Amber Dennis of Prophetstown; his paternal grandmother, Betty Dennis of Prophetstown; his nephews: Kaleb and Keegen Thompson; his aunts and uncles: Randy (Judy) Stockner of Kewanee, Alan (Debbie) Stockner of Metamora, Chris (Linda) Heminger of Williamston, Mich., Mike (Sandy) Dennis of Sterling and Greg (Kathy) Raser of Prophetstown; and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by Step father Mark Jackson; his step uncle Tim Jackson; his maternal step grandparents, Ted (Betty) Jackson; his maternal grandparents, Bob (Norma) Stockner and his paternal grandfather Charles Dennis.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019, at the First Lutheran Church, 300 W. 3rd St., Prophetstown. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at First Lutheran, lunch to follow. Cremation rights will be accorded following the service. A celebration of life will be held on January 3, 2020, from 7:30 - 10:30 p.m. in the Chicago area, please contact Devontae Beale at Dbeale2017@gmail.com. Arrangement by McDonald Funeral Home, Prophetstown, Ill.
In lieu of flowers and because of Jason's desire to help and teach children, memorials may be made in Jason's memory to University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, 200 Hawkins Drive, Iowa City, Iowa 52242.
