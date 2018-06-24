Jason Roberts

February 2, 1972-June 9, 2018
DAVENPORT - The family of Jason Blair Roberts would like to express our sincere thanks and appreciation for all of the of the cards, flowers, food, and other heartfelt expressions in our deepest hour of need. Our hearts are full of gratitude when we say many thanks to family members, friends and neighbors for all acts of kindness and sympathy. Jason was a wonderful man who brought people together. His life was fully expressed in all of the various forms of condolences and support the family has received. We are grateful.
Thank you,
The Family of Jason B. Roberts