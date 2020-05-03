January 26, 1933-April 28, 2020
BETTENDORF -- Jean A. Bertram, 87, of Bettendorf passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family.
Private family services were held at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf. Burial was at Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House or to Unity Point Hospice.
Jean was born on January 26, 1933, in Davenport, the daughter of George and Geneva (Buckley) Ries. She graduated from Davenport High School. On May 13, 1949, she married Richard A. Bertram. Jean worked at various places including Younkers department store and Assumption High School. She retired in 1993 from General Electric where she worked as a receptionist and office manager. Over the years, Jean was a member of various Bridge Clubs and enjoyed supplying her grandchildren with Beanie Babies. She took great pride in organizing the family's lakeside gatherings in Wisconsin. She will be fondly remembered as a wonderful cook, excellent seamstress and a good friend to many.
Those left to honor her memory are her husband of almost 71 years, Richard A. Bertram Sr. of Bettendorf; daughter, Nancy (Wayne Klocke) Bertram of Southlake, Texas; sons, Richard (Kathy) Bertram Jr. of Crook, Colorado, Charles (Sharon) Bertram of Bettendorf; son-in-law, Jerry Jensen of Bettendorf; 9 grandchildren, Michael (Nicole) Klocke, Stephanie (Joe) Linehan, Maggie (Travis) Kloss, Eric Klocke, Brian (Alli) Bertram, Andrew (Brandy Jurevitz) Bertram, Jen Bertram, Matt Jensen, Chris (Emily) Jensen; 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Margaret (Dan) Garey of Florida; brother, Jim (Kris) Ries of Wisconsin; several nieces and nephews, including two nieces, Kari and Amy, that grew up with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Jensen; grandson, Thomas Klocke; siblings, Nancy Ries and Thomas Ries.
Online condolences may be shared with Jean's family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.
