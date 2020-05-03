Jean A. Bertram

Jean was born on January 26, 1933, in Davenport, the daughter of George and Geneva (Buckley) Ries. She graduated from Davenport High School. On May 13, 1949, she married Richard A. Bertram. Jean worked at various places including Younkers department store and Assumption High School. She retired in 1993 from General Electric where she worked as a receptionist and office manager. Over the years, Jean was a member of various Bridge Clubs and enjoyed supplying her grandchildren with Beanie Babies. She took great pride in organizing the family's lakeside gatherings in Wisconsin. She will be fondly remembered as a wonderful cook, excellent seamstress and a good friend to many.