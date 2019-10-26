September 4, 1923-October 18, 2019
DAVENPORT - Jean A. Essex, 96, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Grace United Methodist Church, 2651 Telegraph Road, Davenport, Iowa. Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Jean was born at home on September 4, 1923, in Mt. Ayr, Iowa, daughter of Birdie (Newman) and George W. Kuder. A month later, her family moved to the Des Moines area where she grew up until moving to Wayne County, where she graduated from Corydon High School in 1941.
She married Henry (Hank) Essex on January 13, 1946, and moved to Davenport, Iowa. Jean had two children with Hank, Connie Jean and Thomas George. She was active in her children’s activities, including athletics and music. She worked various jobs until she went to work for the Davenport Community Schools. She worked there for 30 years until her retirement in 1990.
Jean was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church in Davenport and held various positions within Church Women United. In retirement, Jean enjoyed reading, playing cards, cooking for others, working at the election polls, taking care of her family and feeding her grandchildren sweets.
Survivors include her sister and brother in law, Judi and James Wright of Russell, Iowa; sister in law, Mary Ann Kuder; son in law, Edward Norman of Davenport, Iowa; daughter in law, Lisa Essex of Phoenix, Ariz.; three grandchildren, Jim (Laurie) Hanson of Bettendorf, Iowa, Amie Essex of Phoenix, Ariz., and Stuart (Jodi) Essex of Des Moines, Iowa; four great- grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; special niece, Linda Keading of Davenport, Iowa; and many other nieces and nephews.
Jean was proceeded in death by her husband, children, two sisters Nancy and Jane Kuder, four brothers Doran, Bill, Don and Kenneth Kuder; two great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at Cunnick-Collins.com.