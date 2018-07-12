December 13, 1928-July 10, 2018
DURANT — Jean A. Schlapkohl, 89, of Durant passed away Tuesday, July 10, 2018, at Brown Deer Place Retirement and Memory Care, Coralville, Iowa.
Jean was born in Davenport on December 13, 1928, to Lloyd and Alice (Heuer) Feuerbach. Jean married Wayne J. Schlapkohl on November 22, 1947, in Davenport. He preceded her in death on March 2, 1978.
She graduated from Durant High School. She was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. Jean enjoyed playing cards and working jigsaw puzzles. She was an avid Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeye fan. Above all, she loved her family and enjoyed attending their sporting events.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 13, 2018, from 4-7 p.m. at the Bentley Funeral Home in Durant.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Durant.
Jean is survived by her children, James (Ann) of Manson, Iowa, Kenneth (Mary) of Collierville, Tennessee, Brian (Kay) of Durant, David (Janet) of Iowa City, Gary (Roxanne) of Urich, Missouri, and Mary Schlapkohl (Bill Walz) of Iowa City; 14 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; brothers, Darrell (Janet) Feuerbach of Walcott and Leon (Deanna) Feuerbach of Davenport; and sister-in-law, Ila Mae Feuerbach of Wilton.
She was preceded in death by her husband and brother, Duane Feuerbach.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church or Combined Efforts of Iowa City in her memory.
