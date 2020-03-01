Jean E. Steffe

She was born December 5, 1920, in Hemet, California, the daughter of Harvey A. and Dorothy J. (Parrish) Bruce, a pioneer family of Hemet Valley. She graduated from Hemet Union High School in 1939 and attended the University of California at Los Angeles for two years. In 1942, she married U.S. Army Air Corps member William R. McKay. They had one son, Curt McKay. At the end of World War II, they moved to the Illinois Quad Cities, travelling across country pulling a homemade house trailer, which they parked in McKay's twin brother's driveway. Later buying the house, Jean lived there for 68 years before moving to Rockford.

Jean worked in the cost department of Deere and Co.'s Moline international headquarters for 31 years before retiring. She was divorced in 1954 and married the late Ralph H. Steffe in 1959. She travelled widely in the U.S. and Europe and enjoyed many road trips with her son to visit her family in California and Arizona. She was an accomplished painter, first of porcelain and later in oils, actively participating in a painting group until she could no longer see well enough to do so. She was also active in East Moline's Christ United Methodist Church's United Methodist Women, serving at Rotary lunch meetings, and participating in a church circle. Another interest was the work of the University of Illinois Home Extension.