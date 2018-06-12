October 30, 1942-June 9, 2018
DAVENPORT — Jean Helen Roth Lindstrom, 75, of Davenport, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, June 9, 2018. Visitation will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, Davenport, on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral will be held Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at 10 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be designated to Trinity Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Jean was born on October 30, 1942, in Davenport to Harry Anthony Roth and Helen Jean Talik Roth. Just a day old, Jean lost her mother and later was raised by Edna Bein Roth. She was baptized Nov 5, 1942, and confirmed into the Lutheran faith on July 16, 1970, at Trinity Lutheran Church.
She married Jerry Lindstrom August 21, 1965, and had two daughters, Kimberly and Kristine.
She received her bachelor's degree in elementary education at St. Ambrose University. She taught at Trinity Lutheran School and was an active member of the church and school where she enjoyed teaching until relocating to Madison, Wis.
While in Madison she was a reading tutor and started a backpack program for elementary children. With a love for teaching and reading, she promoted and volunteered in many reading programs. Upon moving back to Davenport, she re-engaged at Trinity and served in many capacities. Above all Jean loved promoting the Word, leading numerous Bible studies, leading Altar Guild and conferences.
Survivors include her husband, Jerry; daughters, Kimberly Lindstrom (Davenport) and Kristine (Paul) Stevenson (Clear Lake, Iowa); grandsons, Noah and Andrew (AJ) Stevenson; sister-in-law, Pat (Jerry) Getter; brother-in-law, Jim (Marsha) Lindstrom; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and nephew, Parker.