Jean worked in the food and beverage industry for most of her life. Jean Prunchak was a great Mother, grandmother, and the greatest great- grandmother you ever met and not just during the good years either. At 76, she was just as spunky as her younger days. Always had a comeback for you. Words cannot express how she was loved. She was a second mother to many people growing up. Always there to feed, love and shelter. A true friend through the years. So many poker games and so many cherry cheese cakes and peanut brittle she made for everyone. It was a true honor to be a part of her life. She was the biggest Steelers fan.