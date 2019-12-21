January 22, 1943-December 17, 2019
DAVENPORT -- Jean Prunchak, 76, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2019, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until the time of service at the mortuary. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Jean was born on January 22, 1943, to Harry Louis Adkinson and Josephine Clarabell Fields in Littleton, Ill.
Jean worked in the food and beverage industry for most of her life. Jean Prunchak was a great Mother, grandmother, and the greatest great- grandmother you ever met and not just during the good years either. At 76, she was just as spunky as her younger days. Always had a comeback for you. Words cannot express how she was loved. She was a second mother to many people growing up. Always there to feed, love and shelter. A true friend through the years. So many poker games and so many cherry cheese cakes and peanut brittle she made for everyone. It was a true honor to be a part of her life. She was the biggest Steelers fan.
Those left to cherish her memory sons; Terry (Ivy) Prunchak of Davenport, Larry (Pam) Prunchak of Georgia; Daughter; Holly (Mike) Wildermuth of Kolana Illinois. She leaves behind four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.