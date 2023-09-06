Jean Stock

November 15, 1918 - September 2, 2023

Jean Stock passed away in Lone Tree, Iowa on September 2, 2023 at the age of 104 years and 292 days.

Born November 15, 1918 to John D. Musser and Mary Fountain Musser on a farm West of Lone Tree, Jean was the youngest of 11 and lived all but three years in this community. Over the years she was a Girl Scout leader, member of the Lone Tree Fireman's Auxiliary, member of the Lone Tree American Legion Auxiliary, lifetime member of the 96th Infantry Division Auxiliary, and lifetime member of the D.A.V. Auxiliary. She especially enjoyed collecting rocks from around the world, listening to music, and spoiling her grandchildren.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, John D. Musser and Mary Fountain Musser; 10 siblings: Harry Musser, Josephine Sherburne, Gladys Musser, Fay Musser, Willis Musser, Naomi Hale, Robert Musser, Dana Musser, Donald Musser, John D. Musser IV; husband, Howard Stock; and daughter, Meredith Stock Meyer.

She is survived by daughter, Meta Stock Phelps (Garry) Nisswa, Minnesota; five grandchildren: Rick Meyer, Steve Meyer, Scott Meyer, Sarah Phelps and Tim Phelps (Courtney); three great-grandchildren: Emma and Evan Phelps and Sydney Griffiths.

Our family would like to thank the staff of the Lone Tree Health Care Center for their attentive care provided over the years. Thank you to Promedica Hospice for their supportive care in the final days.

Per Jean's wishes the family has requested NO FLOWERS (a waste of money in her opinion). In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Lone Tree Alumni Scholarship (P.O. Box 73, Lone Tree, IA 52755)

Funeral services will be at the Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Lone Tree on, Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 2 p.m. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservices.com