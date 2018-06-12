February 24, 1924-June 10, 2018
MUSCATINE — Jean Yedlik, 94, of Muscatine, passed away on Sunday, June 10, 2018, at her home. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, from 10-11 a.m. at the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services. Immediately following the visitation, a time of food and fellowship will be held at the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Community Room. Private burial will be held in Muscatine Memorial Park. Memorials may be directed to the Musser Public Library or Hospice Compassus in Jean's name. Sympathy notes may be left at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.
T. Jean Yedlik was born on February 24, 1924, in Conesville, Iowa, the daughter of Chester L. and Ruth M. (DeLap) Ramer. On August 23, 1941, Jean was united in marriage to Ernest C. Yedlik in Memphis, Missouri. Jean farmed with her husband for many years. She enjoyed traveling and bowling with her husband, and they spent many evenings dancing at the Moose Lodge, where she was a member of the Ladies of the Moose. She loved reading, sewing and doing needlepoint, cross stitch and ceramics. Jean always lived life to the fullest and did so for as long as she was able.
Jean will be missed by her family and beloved neighbors, Teresa and Mark Eversmeyer of Muscatine and their children and grandchildren, Ben and Tessa Eversmeyer, Amy and Devon Timmerman and Tasker and Taeger; brother, Max Ramer of Muscatine, sister-in-law, Helen Ramer of Iowa City; and several nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ernest in 1990; brothers, Donald, Robert, Chester “Jack” and Lyle “Pete” Ramer; sisters, Alice Hazen and Frances Bennett; and her beloved dog, Taffy.