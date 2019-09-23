May 25, 1925-September 21, 2019
COAL VALLEY - Jeanette “Jeane” A. Evanoff, 94, of Coal Valley, formerly of Moline, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019, at her home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Sacred Heart Church, Moline. Visitation will be 9:00-10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials can be made to Sacred Heart Church, Moline.
Jeane was born May 25, 1925, in Earling, Iowa, the daughter of Jacob and Blanche (VonTersch) Schaben. She married Gerald Evanoff on October 12, 1943, in Earling, Iowa. He preceded her in death on May 7, 2013.
Jeane worked at Seton School in the cafeteria for 20 years retiring as manager.
Jeane was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Altar and Rosary Society, Sacred Heart Pastoral Care, Secular Franciscan Order, National Catholic Society of Foresters Court 956, Auxiliary VFW Velie Post 2153, Moline and the Friends Circle Club, Moline.
Survivors include her daughters, Jacquelin (Stephen) Sottos, Coal Valley and Jayne (Charles) DeVolder, Coal Valley; grandchildren, Angie (Brian) Laufenberg, Jerry (Natasha) Sottos, Jennie (Steve) Hoffman, Tony DeVolder and Tim (Dr. Jenna McCracken) DeVolder; granddaughter-in law, Debbie Sottos; great grandchildren, Logan, Andrew, Hannah Jeanette, Seth, Grace, Jacob, Madeline, Claire, Emma, Allison, Rose, Kristen, Jillian, Isabelle, Hudson and Michael.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Mike Sottos; sisters, Maxine Schiltz, Connie Stinn, Patricia Blum and infant sister Velma Schaben and brother, James Schaben.
