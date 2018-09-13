July 6, 1934-September 11, 2018
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Jeanette Marie Davis, 84, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, died Tuesday, September 11, at home.
She was born July 6, 1934, in New Hampton, Iowa, daughter of Arnold and Gladys Schneider Bremer. She graduated from New Hampton High School in 1952.
She married David Berry Sr. in 1952 and divorced in 1970. She married her loving husband, Merle Davis, in 1971. She was a dedicated Kmart employee from 1970 to 1994.
Survived by her husband, Merle Davis of Cedar Falls; three sons, David (Debra) Berry of Cape Coral, Florida, Bruce (Cindy) Berry of Cedar Falls and Todd (Pamela) Berry of Denver, Colorado; eight grandchildren, Jenny, Jerad, Aaron, Andrew, Crystal, Maghan, Auburn and Siena; and eight great-grandchildren, Hayden, Hollie, Austin, Ethan, Grayson, Delaynee, Annabel and Charlotte.
Preceded in death by her parents, Gladys and Arnold Bremer; a brother, James Bremer; and a sister, Patricia Thorne.
Celebration of Life will be 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 14, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. today at the funeral home on West Ridgeway, and continue for one hour before services on Friday.
Memorials may be sent to UnityPoint Hospice.
