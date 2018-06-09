August 11, 1944-June 5, 2018
MOSCOW, Iowa — Jeanne A. Sadler, 73, of Moscow, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at her home.
Jeanne was born in Davenport on August 11, 1944, to Harry and Leila (Mumm) Gust.
Jeanne graduated from Wilton High School in 1961. She married M. Neil Sadler on December 23, 1961 in Fairfield, Iowa. He preceded her in death on October 26, 2002. She retired from CDS in Wilton and later worked at Jeff's Market. In her early years, she worked at Thatcher Plastics, the Cove and the Wilton Dairy Bar.
She was a member of the Wilton American Legion Auxiliary and attended Grace United Church of Christ in Wilton. She enjoyed bowling, reading, movies, attending her grandson's baseball games and visiting her grandchildren in Florida. Above all, she loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them.
Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. at Grace United Church of Christ in Wilton. A gathering and luncheon will follow the service.
Jeanne is survived by her daughter, Trisha (Steve) Gradert of Wilton; son Michael (Michelle) Sadler of Lakeland, Florida; grandchildren, Alexander Gradert, Park and Summer Sadler; sister, Janet Beinke of Moscow; brother, Bob Gust of Wilton; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband and parents.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wilton First Responders in her memory.
Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.