Jeanne Wilden

September 21, 1947-November 23, 2018
CLINTON - Jeanne E. Wilden, age 71, of Clinton, passed away Friday, November 23, 2018, at Genesis East Hospital in Davenport.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 27, 2018, at the Pape Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery.
Jeanne was born in Clinton on September 21, 1947, the daughter of James and Lois (Cram) Birely. She graduated from Clinton High School. Jeanne married Stanley Wilden on August 31, 1968, in Clinton. She retired as Office Manager with Dr. Kreuger at Clinton Smiles. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed spending time at their cabin on the river, boating, gardening and getting together with her friends to play cards.
Jeanne is survived by her husband Stanley; 4 children, Teresa Dolph of Clinton, Julie (Billy) Wooldridge of Mooresville, N.C., Lisa Wilden of Clinton and David Wilden of Andover; 7 grandchildren, Drew, Corey, Dalton, Hailey, Blake, Maggie and Brianna; a great-grandson, Eli; 2 brothers, Jim (Pat) Birely of Camanche and Gary (Diane) Birely of Clinton; a sister Deb Determan of Camanche and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com.