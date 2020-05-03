Jeannette L. Green

There will be no immediate services at this time. The family has decided to hold a memorial picnic at a later date. Jeannette will be laid to rest in her home town of Union City, Pa., nearer to her mother, father, and brother. Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

Jeannette Leone Weitzel was born March 2, 1928, in Grove City, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Dr. Leon and Helen (Clough) Weitzel. She graduated from Union City High School and went on to attend college in Philadelphia at the Drexel Institute of Technology, now Drexel University. She earned a BS degree in Home Economics, but chemistry is where she excelled. Upon graduation from Drexel she went on to work for Ferro Corporation in Cleveland, Ohio, where she met her first husband. Years later she worked for B.F. Goodrich Corp. in Avon Lake, Ohio, in the research and developmental laboratory. While working at B.F. Goodrich she met her second husband who had lost his wife and was raising 3 children on his own as a single parent. Eventually the family left Ohio after a job transfer and moved to Illinois. Yet another job change moved the family to DeWitt, Iowa, where a second sister was born. At this point she became a full time mother raising a family of 6 children. Years later she moved to Davenport where she worked for Genesis Visiting Nurses until the age of 70.