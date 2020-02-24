\December 15, 1945- February 22, 2020
MUSCATINE — Jeannine A. Nepple, 74, passed away at home with her family by her side on February 22.
Funeral Mass will be held at Ss. Mary and Mathias Church on Thursday, February 27 at 10:30 a.m. Burial services will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Dedham, Iowa, on Saturday, February 29 at 11:30 a.m.
Visitation will be held from 3–7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to MCSA for the Domestic Violence Shelter, Ss. Mary and Mathias Church for youth programs, and Wesley United Methodist Church for Boy Scout Troop 127. Online condolences can be sent to www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
Jean was born on December 15, 1945, in Carroll, Iowa, the daughter of Dr. G.G. and Grace Schwaller Jennings. She married James A. Nepple on September 9, 1967, in Dedham, Iowa. In 1972, Jim and Jean moved to Muscatine.
She received a Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology from Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska. She was medical technologist at University of Iowa Hospitals and at Muscatine General Hospital. At Muscatine Community College, she taught microbiology and was a medical technologist in the physics and chemistry labs.
Jean was an active member in the Ss. Mary and Mathias Parish, TTT, the Century Club, and the senior swim group at the Muscatine Community Y. Jean loved to travel with her husband and visit with family and friends. She enjoyed painting with watercolors and oils, cross stitching, and flower gardening. She planned and oversaw four major remodeling projects in her 100-year-old home and finished Ragbrai four times, twice on a tandem with her husband.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, James A. Nepple of Muscatine; her children Jeffrey Nepple and his wife Julie of Lakewood, Colorado, Scott Nepple and Patricia Acuña of Santiago, Chile, Carrie Strause and Jeremy Dutton of Chandler, Arizona, and Andrew Nepple and Lindsey Robison of Lakewood, Colorado; six grandchildren, Josef Strause, Cecilia Nepple, Cristobal Nepple, Cody Nepple, Luke Nepple, and Vicente Huerta; her siblings and their spouses, Greg Jennings and Pat of Whitney, Texas, Rich Jennings of Denver, Colorado, Joan Adair of Omaha, Nebraska, Cindy Carter and Jim of Iowa City, Grace Matthews and Andy of North Liberty, Julie Hoffman and her fiancé Vern Greving of Audubon, and her friends Joyce and Chuck Vesey, Jenny Otto Trego, and Sami Motley.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers-in-law, Bob Hoffman and Rusty Adair; and one nephew, Sean Jennings.