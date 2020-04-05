× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

August 17, 1933- March 30, 2020

EAST MOLINE -- Jeannine M. Zmuda, 86, of East Moline, Ill., passed peacefully surrounded by her children on Monday, March 30, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Peoria, Ill.

Private services will be held and the family looks forward to sharing a celebration of life with all at a later date.

Jeannine Garrett was born August 17, 1933, in Wichita, Kan, the daughter of Ernest and Jane (Naretty) Garrett. She married Benedict “Ben” Zmuda on October 10, 1953, in East Moline. They were married 53 years.

Survivors include her children, Tom (Lisa) Zmuda, Milan, Ill, Sue (Brian) Breiby, Sherrard, Ill., Diane (Gene) Haguewood, West Des Moines, Iowa, Karen (Jay) Abrams, Glencoe, Ill., and Trish (Bob) Lefere, Jackson, Mich.; grandchildren, Eric, Katie (Adam), John (Jhonmar), Joe (Torrie), Nate (Chelsea), Alix (Ben), Bre (Dave), Nick, Charlie, Linsey, Jen (Mitch), Ben and Sara; great grandchildren, Lola, Max, Isabella, Asher, Elliette, Miles, Gavin; and brother, David Garrett, East Moline.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandson, Jason Abrams; and sister-in-law, Maxine Garrett.