January 7, 1967-May 10, 2020
COAL VALLEY -- Jeff R. Erickson, 53, of Coal Valley, Illinois, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at home.
Private family services will be held with graveside services to follow at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Trimble Funeral Home, Coal Valley, is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials may be made to the family for a charity to be determined later.
Jeff was born January 7, 1967, in Moline, the son of Dennis Lee and Terry Lee (Ornelis) Erickson.
He owned and operated Riverbend Roofing for 20 years, closing in 2014. He was an active pool and bags player, an avid fisherman and outdoorsman, he loved Nascar, rooting for number 24, and a lifelong Cubs, Blackhawks, and Bears' fan. He was also an original season ticket holder for the Quad City Mallards. In Jeff's words, “I had a good ride”, and to “please bury me with my boots on.”
Jeff is survived by his beautiful, loving daughters, whom he loved so much, Tayler Erickson of Coal Valley, Hunter Erickson of Davenport, Iowa, and Tristan Erickson of Preemption, Illinois; his mother, Terry Lane of Coal Valley; and siblings, Leslie (Richard) Lippens, Brett Lane, and Brenda (Esh) James. He was preceded in death by his father, Dennis Erickson; his step-father, David Lane; and all four grandparents.
The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.