October 2, 1959-November 13, 2018
TIPTON, Iowa — Jeffery E. Giese, 59, of Tipton, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, November 13, 2018, at home.
Jeff was born in Muscatine on October 2, 1959, to Elwood and Jackie (Hildebrandt) Giese.
He graduated from Wilton High School in 1979.
He proudly served his country in the United States Army.
Jeff drove trucks for Jay-Don and Hill & Williams Trucking. Most recently, he worked at Gerdau in Wilton.
He was a member of the Lutheran faith and enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming and riding his Harley.
Jeff married Kathryn J. Mathias on May 30, 1981, in Wilton, Iowa.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 18, 2018, from 2-5 p.m. at Bentley Funeral Home in Wilton.
Funeral services will be held on Monday at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
Interment will take place at the Durant Cemetery.
Jeff is survived by his wife Kathy; children, Michael Giese of Wichita, Kansas, Steven Giese of Tipton and Hollie (Dan) Schmidt of Eldridge; three grandchildren, Carson, Everett and Taya; nephew, Jacob; nieces, Katie and Kara Giese; his birth mother, Jackie Hall of Columbia, Mississippi; his mother, Ruth Ann Giese of Wilton; and brothers, Kevin Giese of Illinois, Richard (Sheri) Giese and Bobby (Tammara) Giese, both of Wilton.
He was preceded in death by his father and his uncle, Gene Ovesen.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Tipton Ambulance Service in his memory.
Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com