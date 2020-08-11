September 20, 1954-April 4, 2020

SILVIS -- Jeffrey A. Kinkead, 65, of Silvis passed away Sunday, April 4, 2020, at his home.

A celebration of life will be held 1–3 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd. 1902-3rd Avenue East Moline.

Jeffrey Allen Kinkead was born September 20, 1954, in Moline; the son of Gerald Kinkead and Karen Hughes Sanders. Jeff graduated from United Township High School class of 1972. He was retired from Sentry Pool as a fork lift operator.

Jeff enjoyed playing pool, playing cards, and fishing. He was a big Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears, and Fighting Illini fan.

Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Karen Sanders, East Moline, his father, Gerald Kinkead, Silvis, his sisters, Jodie Pieler, East Moline and Joan E. Gaylor, East Moline, his brother, Joseph (Angie) Raymond III, a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

