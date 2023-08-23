Jeffrey D. Richmond

July 11, 1960 - Aug. 21, 2023

Jeffrey D. "Jeff" Loy Richmond, 63, of Port Byron, Illinois, died Monday, August 21, 2023, at his home.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Gibson - Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron, Illinois. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Port Byron.

Memorials may be made to the Riverdale Education Foundation for a need-based scholarship in Jeff's name for student athletes.

Jeff was born July 11, 1960, in Moline, Illinois, the son of Gerald and Carol (Hurry) Richmond. His mother Carol remarried to Wendell Loy who became a father figure and helped raise him with his many siblings.

Jeff graduated from Riverdale High School in 1978, where he enjoyed playing sports and was a standout basketball player. He went on to play at Black Hawk East College. He married Renee Jordan in Port Byron on September 12, 1987. Jeff started his own business in siding and construction, which he ran for 40 years.

Jeff was passionate about coaching, especially basketball. He coached youth basketball for over 25 years. Jeff was an avid golfer. He was happiest while he was on the course with his friends and family. He loved his family deeply and sharing his passion and knowledge of sports with his two boys, as well as sharing his famous chocolate chip cookies with the world.

Jeff is survived by his wife, Renee; sons: Jared (Rebecca) Richmond, Bettendorf, Reece Richmond, Port Byron; siblings: Gary (Beth) Loy, Craig (Jenny) Loy, Jackie (Robert) Day, Michael (Kristi) Loy, Mark (Shari) Loy, Toby (Melissa) Loy; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved yellow lab, Miley. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.