Jeffrey Dewayne Meyer
September 6, 1951 - July 30, 2023
Jeffrey Dewayne Meyer, formally of Davenport, Iowa, passed away July 30, 2023 in Melbourne, Florida, after a brief illness. He was 71.
Jeff was born in Davenport on September 6, 1951, to James (Jim) Meyer and Nadine Stonehouse Meyer. A 1970 graduate of Central High School, Jeff entered the U.S. Army. He lost a leg in a training exercise in Fort Knox, Kentucky, and was honorably retired from the military in 1972. Jeff attended Gem City College in Quincy, Illinois, where he received certification as a master diamond setter and watchmaker. He worked in fine jewelry stores throughout the upper Midwest including Duluth and Green Bay.
He is survived by his mother, Nadine Meyer, of Davenport; brother, Bruce (Diana) of Kansas City; brother, Scott (Barbara) of Temple, Texas.
Funeral services for Jeffrey Meyer will be Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans.