Jeffrey Dewayne Meyer

Jeff was born in Davenport on September 6, 1951, to James (Jim) Meyer and Nadine Stonehouse Meyer. A 1970 graduate of Central High School, Jeff entered the U.S. Army. He lost a leg in a training exercise in Fort Knox, Kentucky, and was honorably retired from the military in 1972. Jeff attended Gem City College in Quincy, Illinois, where he received certification as a master diamond setter and watchmaker. He worked in fine jewelry stores throughout the upper Midwest including Duluth and Green Bay.