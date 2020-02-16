November 18, 1963-February 12, 2020

BETTENDORF -- Jeffrey E. Johnson, 56, of Bettendorf passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics, Iowa City, Iowa.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. Memorials may be directed to the family to assist with medical expenses.

Jeff was born on November 18, 1963, in Davenport, the son of Forrest and Audrey (Wilson) Johnson. In his younger years, he played little league baseball and later was on the wrestling team at West High School, where he graduated from in 1981.

On June 8, 1985, he married Cindy Hoffmann in Davenport. Jeff worked as a machinist at Tri City Fabrication and Welding in Davenport, as well as Lewis Machine and Tool in Milan. He most recently worked in melting utility at Aleris for the past 15 years. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and participated in stock car and go-cart racing.

Those left to honor his memory are his wife, Cindy Hoffmann-Johnson of Bettendorf; father, Forrest Johnson of East Moline, Illinois, siblings, Gary Johnson, Luann Lee, Janet (Steve) Swisher, Lisa (Jerry) Ruefer; his beloved dogs, Emily, Veda, and Duke; and several in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins.