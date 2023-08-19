Jeffrey L. "Reemer" Reem

October 4, 1957 - August 16, 2023

Jeffrey L. "Reemer" Reem, 65, of Moline, passed away Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at Genesis East Medical Center, Davenport.

Funeral services will be noon, Monday, August 21, 2023, at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline, with a visitation one hour prior to service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Jeff "Reemer" was born October 4, 1957, in Moline, the son of Eugene W. and Mary JoAnn (Kenney) Reem. He married Christine Ontiveros on July 25, 2006, in Rock Island.

Jeff recently retired from the Rock Island Arsenal as a Tool and Die Operation Supervisor.

Reemer enjoyed cars and followed Indy racing. He was an avid sports fan and in his younger years he shot trap in Friendship, Indiana.

Survivors include his wife, Christine; children: Jenny VanZuyt, Davenport and Jeffrey VanZuyt, Davenport; mother, JoAnn Reem, Orion; sister, Debra (Dennis) DeCrane Abingdon, Illinois; and brother, Stephen (Candy) Reem, Moline; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com.