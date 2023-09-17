Jeffrey Lee Ferguson

January 3, 1962 - September 13, 2023

Jeffrey Lee Ferguson, age 61, of Maquoketa, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday September 13, 2023, at Jackson County Regional Health Center and has gone to be with his Lord and Savior. Memorial services will be held at Thursday, September 21, 2023, at 11:30, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. at First Lutheran Church Maquoketa. Private family burial will be held at Rock Island National Cemetery. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Jeff was born on January 3, 1962, in Jacksonville, Florida to Everett and Sylvia "Sue" (Buck) Ferguson. He graduated from Davenport Central High School in 1980. He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Navy. While in the Navy he married the love of his life Anne Black on June 3, 1983, at St Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Davenport. While in the Navy they lived in Coronado, California until moving back to Iowa so that their children would be able to be closer to all of their family whom he loved dearly. After moving back "home" to Davenport he worked for SAIC and then for the Rock Island Arsenal AMCOM. While working there he obtained his Board of Governors degree from Western Illinois University. He then followed in his father's footsteps and had the opportunity to become a State Farm Agent October 1, 1994, when he and his family moved to Maquoketa. He dedicated 29 years helping all his clients while working side by side with his wife and devoted staff person Deanna.

He and his wife were so fortunate to celebrate their 40th Wedding Anniversary this year. They shared an amazing love and life together all the while "holding hands" with so many memories made with family and friends than can be counted. He was the life of the party and was ready to go on an adventure at the drop of a hat.

Jeff was the most kind and generous man who would do anything in his power to help any one in need whether he knew them or not. He was always willing to lend a hand to make your day better and with a smile that lit up the room and a twinkle in his eye. He had the most fun loving personality and infectious laugh that would make the whole room laugh with him. He loved music and could name just about every song and artist to the music he loved.

He spent many spring and summers coaching youth sports for his children and many others. He loved all sports especially the Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Cubs and Blackhawks Hockey and the PGA. He was able to go to many games in person. A few memorable moments from going to the Blackhawk Hockey Stanley Cup Parade, to watching the Cubs win the World Series to being able to go on an extra special trip to the Masters with his son, brother and nephew. It was one of the most meaningful moments of his life.

If you knew Jeff, then you knew that he came from a family who loved to cook. He enjoyed cooking for his family and friends and no one ever left the table hungry when he cooked for them, so much so that he got the nickname "Chef Jeff."

His children were the joy of his life and he loved them and were so proud of them. Becoming a "Pappa" was his greatest joy. He and his wife were blessed with six grandsons whom he loved with all his heart.

One of his treasured traditions was spending time with his wife Anne and their family and friends at Panama City Beach, Florida.

He had so many great friends whom he spent so many wonderful times together filled with memories and laughter too many to count who will always remember him as the life of the party. He will especially be missed by his dearest friends Woody and Paula, and Bill and Barb, as well as all his golfing buddies.

He will be forever loved and missed by his loving wife, Anne, daughter Lindsay (Kyle) Nicholson, Walford, Iowa grandson's Bryce and Brock Baumgart, son Stephen (Aubrie) Ferguson, Naperville, Illinois grandson's, Knox, Benny, Smith and Shepherd, his parents, Everett & Sue Ferguson of Davenport, brothers David Ferguson, Aurora, Illinois, Jon (Lori) Ferguson of Monmouth, Illinois nephew, Griffin Ferguson, Chicago, Illinois and Laine Ferguson, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Sister in law Christine (Mark) Gordon, nieces Ashley (Jordan) Kirk and Mackenzie(Wayd) Thomas.

