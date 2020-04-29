November 25, 1957-April 27, 2020
NEW BOSTON — Jeffrey Marston, 62, of New Boston, Illinois, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals.
A private family visitation will be held at Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo, with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. Memorials may be left for New Boston Fire and Ambulance, New Boston United Methodist Church or Mercer County Relay for Life.
Jeffrey Allen was born November 25, 1957, in Muscatine, Iowa, the son of Blaine and Rosemary Starck Marston. He was a 1976 graduate of Wilton High School. On February 12, 1978, he married Cindy L. Giles in New Boston. Jeff had worked for Occidental Chemical and Bay Island Drainage. He also drove truck for Chris Neeld and Marston Farms, as well as helping his father-in-law farm. He was a member of the New Boston Fire and Ambulance and served on the board of trustees for the fire protection district. For many years, Jeff was a New Boston City Alderman and member of the Masonic Lodge.
His hobbies included NASCAR and car shows. From the 25 plus years of vacationing at Lake of the Ozarks to attending his grandchildren's activities…time spent with family and friends was Jeff's greatest joy.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife: Cindy Marston; children: Kate Marston and Matt (Stacey) Marston; grandchildren: Hannah, Simon, Miles and Maggie Showalter and Blaine and Lucas Marston; mother: Rosemary Marston; siblings: Mike (Lynnette) Marston and Mindy Schubick; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Jim and Sis Giles; In-laws: Julia (Tom) Deutsch, Doug (Nat) Giles and Paul (Debbie) Giles and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, nephew: Jacob Schubick and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Online condolences may be left at www.dennisonfuneralhome.com.
