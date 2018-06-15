Jennifer Blake

November 7, 1955-June 8, 2018
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Jennifer Ruth Blake, 62, of Champaign, Illinois, passed away Friday (June 8, 2018).
A private memorial service was held by her family. Messages and memories may be shared at www.morganmemorialhome.com
Jennifer was born Nov. 7, 1955, in Muscatine to Thomas and Jean Ruckles. She married Harold A. Blake Jr. on Oct. 1, 1977, and later divorced.
Jennifer is survived by her children, Thomas (Crystalynn) Blake and Caroline (Rommel) DeJesus; grandchildren, Aubree, Elliot and Harrison; two sisters, Carol Ann Zorich and Deborah Proffitt of Muscatine; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.