March 25, 1961-August 24, 2019
BETTENDORF - Jennifer C. Chitwood, 58, of Bettendorf passed away following a motorcycle accident on Saturday, August 24, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the committal service should meet at the funeral home at 1 p.m. on Friday. Memorials may be directed to the American Legion Riders – Post 154, Bettendorf.
Jennifer was born on March 25, 1961, in Muscatine, Iowa, the daughter of William and Carol (Sedwick) Jacobs. She was a graduate of Bettendorf High School. On July 7, 2000, she married Robert Chitwood in Davenport. Jennifer worked as a bookkeeper at Vollertsen, Britt, & Gorsline, PC in Davenport. She was an active member of the Patriot Guard Riders, American Legion Riders, A.B.A.T.E., and the American Legion Auxillary. She was very artistic and especially excelled at painting. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, family, and friends. Jennifer was also an avid fan of Game of Thrones.
Those left to honor her memory are her husband, Robert Chitwood of Bettendorf; mother, Carol Jacobs of Bettendorf; step-sons, Michael Chitwood of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Steven Chitwood of Pekin, Illinois; step-daughter, Tara Chitwood of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; four grandchildren, Michael Jr., Olivia, Delaney, and Beau Chitwood; aunts, Phyllis Wilson of Monmouth, Illinois, Elaine (Melvin) Rash of Oak Run, Illinois; uncle, Dan (Kay) Sedwick of New Windsor, Illinois; nephew, Ian Jacobs of Marion, Iowa; nieces, Torie Bolender and Kylie (James) Clendenen, both of Independence, Iowa; and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father and her brother, Kendall.
