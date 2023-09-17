Jeremiah Baumbach

January 2, 1983 - September 9, 2023

Jeremiah Wolfgang Baumbach, age 40, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 9th, 2023, at home in Tucson, Arizona.

Jeremiah is survived by his parents, Ted and Melissa Baumbach; his children: Isaiah, Caiden and Braelon; his siblings: Nathaniel Baumbach and Thor Olson; his grandparents, Patricia Baumbach and Jose Garcia; and his closest cousin, Justin Olson; and he is also survived by many other cousins, Aunts, Uncles, Nieces and Nephews.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Rita Garcia; his brother, Joshua Olson Baumbach; and his grandparent, Raymond Baumbach.

Jeremiah was born in Davenport, Iowa on January 2nd, 1983, to Ted Baumbach and Rita Garcia. He spent his childhood in Davenport, Iowa until he moved to Tucson with his mother, Rita Garcia and grandparents. He also spent much of his teenage and early adult years in Mississippi with Ted and Melissa Baumbach and his brother, Nathaniel.

Jeremiah was a loving son, devoted father and brother who loved music, fashion, and the Green Bay Packers. He was the sort of person who would give anything he has to the people he loved without question. He loved spending time with his children who were the light of his life. He will be deeply missed by his many family members, friends, and everyone who had the privilege to know our beloved Jeremiah.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 18, at Pine Hill Cemetery Memorial Chapel 1530 East 39th Street, Davenport, IA 52807.