Jeremy Brown

March 6, 1975-August 20, 2018

DAVENPORT — Jeremy Michael Brown, 43, of Davenport, died Monday, August 20, 2018.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 24, 2018, at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 23, from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Jeremy was born March 6, 1975, the son of Michael and JoAnne Brown.

Survivors include his parents, Michael and JoAnne Brown of Davenport; daughter, Alexandria Brown; and brother, Justin Brown of Davenport.

