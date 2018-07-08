November 13, 1948 - July 4, 2018
MOLINE - Jeri Jill Staudt (Nee Lindle) went home to be with the Lord July 4, 2018.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 9th, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church with Reverend Luke Boehringer officiating, 153 19th Avenue, Moline, Illinois. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the St. Paul's Lutheran Church Schools.
She was born November 13, 1948, to Francis and Bevelyn Lindle. She graduated from West Liberty High School. During her teen years, she spent a year in Argentina as an exchange student and continued visiting and communicating with friends down there for many years after. Jeri worked as an administrative assistant and office manager for many companies including Lee Enterprise and EMCO Environmental Lighting Co., where she retired in 1991 after 10 years of service. She was also active in in numerous volunteer positions including respite, Iowa Masonic Health facilities, Genesis Visiting Nurses, St. Paul Lutheran School and Rotarian International her interests included travelling, reading, shopping and socializing.
Jeri is survived by her mother, Bevelyn Lindle; sister Joann Lindle; brother Craig (Kathy) Lindle; children Daniel (Deanna) Staudt; daughter Susan Abernathy; grandchildren Joshua, Connor, Aubrey, Enoch, Anna and Braden; and numerous other relatives and friends. Also left to honor her memory is her best friend, Patti Glass.
The family wishes to thank Patti for her attention and long hours, especially during the past few weeks.
She is preceded in death by her father Francis Lindle. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to St. Paul's Lutheran School in Moline.
Online condolences may be expressed to Jeri's family by visiting this obituary at www.WeertsFH.com.