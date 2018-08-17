January 24, 1963-August 15, 2018
DAVENPORT - Jerry L. Bennett, Sr., 55, of Davenport, died Wednesday, August 15, 2018, at his home surrounded by his family.
Funeral services to celebrate his life will be 1 p.m. Saturday, August 18, 2018, at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Burial will take place in Fairmount Cemetery. The family will greet friends Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family.
Jerry was born on January 24, 1963, in Iowa City, a son of Lester R. Bennett and Betty Louise (Phelps) Hartley. He was united in marriage to Tamera “Tammy” Bowdre on August 13, 2011, in Davenport having been together over 31 years.
Jerry was an over the road truck driver, most recently working for Wenger Trucking, retiring in 2009 due to his illness. He had also worked as a machinist in various places and traveled across the country working construction.
He deeply loved his family, especially his grandchildren and all of the times they spent together, and enjoyed spoiling them and his nieces and nephews. He also enjoyed watching football and the Chicago Cubs. In his younger years, he enjoyed fishing.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Tammy, Davenport; children: Corina Crable, California, Jerry Bennett, Jr., Justin Lee Bennett, and Austin Bennett, all of Davenport, grandchildren: Alanah, Sophia, Tucker, Brynlee, and Carter; siblings: Deborah Bennett (Dean Jones), Frank “Buddy” Bennett (Kathy Mae Crotts), and Teddy Ray Bennett, all of Davenport, and many aunts, nieces, nephews, and extended family including his “brothers” that are too many to name.
He was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Richard and Betty Hartley, father, Lester Bennett, sister, Vickie Lee Bennett, and a stepbrother, John Bennett.
