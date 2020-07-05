Jerry Duane Wood

A private family viewing will be on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, from 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. at Fry Funeral Home, with Cremation Rites to follow. On Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in remembrance of Jerry, the public is invited to attend a Visitation from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. and A Celebration of Life Service from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Both services will be held at Fry Funeral Home, Tipton. Attendees are encouraged to dress casually and bring the personal level of COVID-19 protection they feel comfortable wearing. Social distancing between groups that arrive together will be expected.