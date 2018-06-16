Jerry Exline

July 29, 1940-June 14, 2018
MUSCATINE — Jerry L. Exline, 77, of Muscatine, formerly of Fredonia, passed away on Thursday, June 14, 2018, at his home. Masonic Rites will begin the memorial service at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 18, 2018, at the Stacy-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services in Columbus Junction.
Jerry Lee Exline was born on July 29, 1940, in Unionville, Missouri, the son of Elswood and Almeda (Miller) Exline. On August 4, 1961, Jerry was united in marriage to Lois Robinson in Unionville. Jerry was an U.S. Army veteran. He worked for HON Industries, retiring in 2003. Jerry was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Columbus City where he served as past master and was very involved with the lodge. He was also involved in the KAABA Shrine. Jerry enjoyed fishing, playing cards and tinkering in the garage.
Jerry will be dearly missed by his wife, Lois of Muscatine; children, Patricia “Candi” (Steve) Feith of Waterman, Illinois, and John (Lisa) Exline of Columbus Junction, Iowa, and grandchildren, Stephen (Megan) Feith, Joshua (Kathleen) Feith, Abbi (fiancé Josh DeVita) Feith, Ashley Halstead, Austin Halstead, Jara (Kyle) Vroman and Kara (fiancé Charles Adolph) Exline; great-grandchildren, Xavier, Alysha, Danika, Oliver, Jennifer and Elijah; and several siblings, nieces and nephews.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sisters.