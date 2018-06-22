Dec. 22, 1935-June 20, 2018
MOLINE — Jerry L. Mason, 82, of Moline, passed away Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at Clarissa Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday, June 25, 2018, at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111 1st S. A, Moline, with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island, with military honors conducted by American Legion Post 246, Moline. Memorials may be made to Riverside United Methodist Church or Clarissa Cook Hospice House.
Jerry was born December 22, 1935, in Fort Sheridan, Illinois, the son of Frank and Alma (Bunting) Mason. Jerry was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He married Maryanne Whitgrove in Joliet, Illinois. He later married Patricia Lane Storbeck on August 15, 1992, in Moline.
Jerry retired from the Rock Island Arsenal. He attended Riverside United Methodist Church, Moline and was a member of Masonic Madison Lodge 175, Joliet, Oakwood Country Club, Coal Valley, and the Rock Island Elks. He enjoyed fishing, boating, doing home projects and traveling.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia; children, Chris (Anna) Mason, Auburn, Indiana, and Katie (Jeff) Moler, Davenport; stepsons, Chris (Joanne) Storbeck, Scottsdale, Arizona, and Bob (Rebecca) Storbeck, Ventura, Iowa; grandchildren, Ellie Moler, Tanner, Thomas and Tate Storbeck; a sister, Julie (Phil) Boersma, Northbrook, Illinois; and a brother, Frank (Patti) Mason, West Lafayette, Indiana.
Condolences may be left and video coming soon at www.RaffertyFunerals.com