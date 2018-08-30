July 28, 1943-August 27, 2018
DAVENPORT — Jerry Lambiotte, 75, of Davenport, passed away Monday, Aug. 27, 2018.
A gathering of friends and family to share memories and celebrate Jerry will be held from noon-1 p.m. Friday, August 31, 2018, at Runge Mortuary. A military service will be held immediately following at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Visitation will be held Thursday from 3-6 p.m. at the mortuary. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Jerry was born on July 28, 1943, to Henry and Rosalind (Wiget) Lambiotte in Huntington, West Virginia. He received his bachelor's degree from Marshall University. He was united in marriage to Donna Burgess Haynes, and they later divorced. He then married Sherry L. Christensen. She preceded him in death on February 15, 2014.
Jerry was a member of the VA and Davenport Legion. He loved photography and taking still life photographs, fishing, hunting, playing video games on the computer and gaming systems, and sitting around being a couch potato watching movies. He was happiest when spending time with his loving grandchildren always making sure they had M&M's when they visited. He was the worst singer, but that never stopped him.
Survivors include his children, Donald Raymond Harris III, Kirk and Linda Lambiotte and Sara (Chad Cooney) Lambiotte; his beloved grandchildren, Blaize Harris, Kirstyn Lambiotte, Riley Lambiotte, Sierra Hodges, Alayna Lambiotte and Chase Cooney; brother, Tom (Martha) Lambiotte; and special friends at the Davenport American Legion.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Sherry.