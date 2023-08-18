Jerry M. Alstedt

June 7, 1947 - August 15, 2023

Jerry M. Alstedt, 76, of Coal Valley, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at home.

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home, Coal Valley. Per Jerry's wishes, there will be no formal services. Private burial is in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.

Memorials may be made to UnityPoint Hospice in appreciation for the wonderful support and care they give to families.

Jerry Michael Alstedt was born June 7, 1947, in Galesburg, Illinois, the son of William and Katherine (Wyman) Alstedt. He graduated from Alexis High School in 1965, and went on to serve in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He married Melodee Kehr on February 14, 1976. Jerry worked for John Deere for 30 years.

He loved golf and had two holes-in-one to his credit. He loved to travel and really liked going South in the winter to get away from the cold weather. He especially loved the golf get-togethers with the "Cardinal Group" for many years - golf, food, cards and solving the world's problems with lifelong friends. Also, March Madness was his favorite time of year. Above all else, family was the most important thing to Jerry, and he enjoyed watching his beloved grandchildren in all of their activities.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Melodee; daughter, Michele (Brad) Marshall; three grandchildren that he adored: Haley, Jordan and Isabella; a brother, Rich (Sandy) Alstedt of Arizona; a sister, Susan (Paul) Holmes of Colorado; and a brother-in-law, Randy (Cathy) Kehr. He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws; his son, Christopher Alstedt; a brother-in-law, Rod Kehr; and several wonderful aunts and uncles.

The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.