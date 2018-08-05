September 26, 1952 - July 27, 2018
DAVENPORT - Funeral services for Jerry Thomas Phelps, 65, of Davenport, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 8, at Orr's Mortuary, Rock Island. He departed this life on July 27 at the Aledo Health Care Center, Aledo, Ill. Burial will be at the National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time on August 8 at Orr's Mortuary.
He was born September 26, 1952, in Metroplis, Ill., the son of Fines E. and Lillia Mae (Ray) Phelps, Sr.
Mr. Phelps served in the U.S. Navy. He married Shirley Donelson on February 23, 1983, in Rock Island. He was a member of Church of Christ.
He was a semi-truck driver. He also played percussion for Morris Day and The Time and Midnight Star. He enjoyed music and fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley, and daughters, Desi Phelps, East Moline, and Mylla Phelps, Mississippi, and seven grandchildren.
