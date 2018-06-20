April 5, 1993-June 12, 2018
OSCEOLA, Iowa — Jesse J. Ray, 25, of Osceola, Iowa, formerly of Knoxville, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Osceola. Per his wishes, cremation rights have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 23, 2018, at the Runge Mortuary, Davenport. Memorials may be left to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Jesse was born April 5, 1993, in Madison, Wisconsin, to Christopher and Danielle (Baker) Ray. Jesse attended Knoxville High School. He was employed by Osceola Foods since the age of 18 as a forklift operator.
Jesse enjoyed magic cards, playing video games, fishing with his dad, the outdoors and was an animal lover. Above all, Jesse loved his entire family.
Survivors include his parents, Christopher (Ashley Sorenson) Ray and Danielle Ray; brothers, Jonathan Baker, Thaddeus Ray, Theodore Ray; sisters, Paig Ray and Ashley Ray; grandparents, Danny and Connie Baker; aunts, Donielle (Mike) VerMeer; uncles, Christopher (Nikki) Baker, Tammy Beard and Ty (Kim) Beard and several cousins.