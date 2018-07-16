Jessica Tompkins

January 23, 1992-July 12, 2018
MUSCATINE - Jessica Rae Tompkins, 26, of Muscatine, Iowa, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Thursday, July 12, 2018.
Jessica was born in Muscatine on January 23, 1992, a daughter of Michael J. L. Tompkins and Jonica (Teague) Shoultz. She was raised and grew up in Wilton, Iowa. Jessica was given the honor of being and honorary Shipmate of the USS Decatur. Her greatest joy was being a mother to her daughter, Emma. She touched many lives and was loved by all who knew her.
Graveside inurnment services will be held on Tuesday, July 17, 2018, at 11 a.m. at the Island Cemetery, Fruitland, Iowa. A Celebration of Life will follow in the inurnment beginning at 1 p.m. at the home of Dick and Jane Roush, 318 Cherry St. Wilton, Iowa.
Jessica is survived by her daughter, Emma Grace, her father, Michael of Wilton, her mother, Jonica of Muscatine, sisters: JeriAnna Bruckman of Davenport, Jenessa Ervin and Callie Ervin, both of Wilton and her grandparents: Dixie (Charlie) Charlier of Wilton and Michael Tompkins Sr. of Florida, Aunt Jennifer Tompkins and Uncle Tom (Jennifer) Tompkins.
She was preceded in death by her Great-Grandmothers, Vivian Roush and Leota Tompkins, and Great-Grandfather, Layton Roush.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
