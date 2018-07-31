July 29, 1946-July 27, 2018
DAVENPORT — Jim Victor was a fine man, and a sterling example of what it means to care.
He cared about his parents and family, one of the five children of Albert and Marge Victor in Marion, Iowa, with siblings Barbara, Tom, Mick and Mary Anne
Growing up, he was an avid reader, a desktop architect, a model car maker, a paperboy, a hot rod enthusiast, a music buff, a shiny new clothes guy, a high school student council president, a college fraternity brother at Iowa State University and then a graduate firmly convinced he could light the world on fire.
And he did.
After a few different professional starts, he studied further and joined the financial markets as a professional broker, adviser and, from the start, a voracious researcher of what the market does and why. He was often called on by television, newspapers and magazines to help people better understand the market and why some choices were better than others. Jim currently served as the executive director, financial adviser and senior portfolio management director for the Victor/ Volrath group at Morgan Stanley in Davenport.
Away from the office, he gave generously of his time and resources. Serving on countless boards for a variety of institutions throughout the Quad-Cities, Jim was uncommonly dedicated. But of all his efforts, Junior Achievement unquestionably was the brightest star in his tireless drive to bring the best principles of business, entrepreneurship and professionalism to life in young people.
With all that dedication in hand, he still found the time to spend with his family and friends. It was Jim who would be on the phone early some morning, making plans with everyone for an upcoming holiday or event, often driving hundreds of miles to be there with stories, a joke or two, recent adventures, and always, his button bursting pride in driving formula cars in Professional Gentleman's Racing Events around the U.S.
To balance his life in most recent years, Jim was even more dedicated to taking personal time with friends, his family, nieces and nephews and two special people so close to him, Vivienne Lundeen and Madyson, ages 7 and 14, who seemed to own his heart every single moment they were together.
Being together, loving life, never losing your childhood enthusiasm, staying committed to your principles and continually searching for the magic in even the smallest moments. This is how Jim lived.
He often said: "Those to whom much is given, much is expected." Jim's family, friends, education, hard work and his undying dedication gave Jim a great deal. And in keeping with his belief, every day and every person he encountered in giving back was his joy fulfilled.
A funeral Mass for Jim will be held 10 a.m. Friday, August 3, 2018, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church Bettendorf. Visitations will be 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Runge Mortuary & Crematory, Davenport, with a prayer service at 4 p.m. Private burial will follow at Cedar Memorial Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Junior Achievement of the Heartland. Online condolences can be shared at www.rungemortuary.com.