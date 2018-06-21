December 27, 1956-June 19, 2018
DURANT, Iowa — Jimmy Dean Geigle, 61, of Durant, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at his home.
Jim was born in Elkhorn, Wisconsin, on December 27, 1956 ,to Elmer and Betty Koch Geigle.
Jim graduated from Davenport West High School in 1976. He married Sherrie L. Weih on July 14, 1979, in Bennett, Iowa. He was an over-the-road truck driver for many years and was a truck mechanic.
He enjoyed fishing and stockcar races. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeye football fan.
A celebration of life gathering of friends and family will be held on Saturday, June 23, 2018, from noon until 3 p.m. at the Walcott American Legion.
Jim is survived by his wife, Sherrie of Durant; sons, Josh (Bridget) Geigle and Chris (Jackie) Geigle both of Walcott; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild due in October; sisters, Carlisle (Tom) Charlton of Indianola, Iowa, Sarah (Jack) Clark of Santa Rosa, California; and brothers, Elmer (Angie) Geigle of Port Byron and David Neilsen of Knapp, Wisconsin.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Bryce Geigle; and his nephew, Grahm Geigle.
A memorial has been established in his memory.
Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.