July 9, 1947-October 31, 2019
EAST MOLINE - Jo Ann Buyck, 72, of East Moline, Ill., passed away, with her husband by her side, of Alzheimer's on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Betty's Garden in Kewanee, Ill.
Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline, on Sunday, November 3, 2019. A Rosary will begin at 1:30 p.m. before the visitation at the funeral home. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. at Christ The King Catholic Church, Moline, on Monday, November 4, 2019. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in East Moline. Memorials may be made to Christ The King Catholic Church (3209 60th Street, Moline, IL 61265) or the Alzheimer's Association (225 N. Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60601).
Jo Ann was born to Shirley and Joe Clauw on July 9th 1947, in Moline Illinois. She graduated from UTHS Class of 1965. Jo Ann married, her high school sweetheart and love of her life Jerry Buyck on April 30,1966. Jo Ann shared her loving smile, her caring, and positive attitude with many friends and family. Jo Ann was a loving, supportive and nurturing wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was able to be a stay at home mom and took pride in raising her two children, preparing meals and managing a household. In addition, she was a highly engaged grandmother, whose love was selfless. She was affectionately known as “Grandma Go Go”. Her laughter and spontaneous moments of dancing brought joy to all. Her laughter was most evident when gathered with her sisters. Many family celebrations were enhanced by the outburst of laughter of Jo Ann and her three sisters, who could be found cloistered together chatting, eating and indulging in a little wine. She also had a big heart for her many pets over the course of her life. We envision her being reunited with Snoopy, Isabella, Maggie, Gracie, and Rosie. Jo Ann also found peace and joy doing yardwork and tending to flower gardens along side of her husband.
Jo Ann did her best to live a Christian life, not in words, but in her actions. She helped teach her children as a volunteer at their schools, a Cub Scout Den Mother and T-ball coach. Jo Ann participated in Rite of Christian Adults (RCIA) 3rd grade religion classes, was involved with Cursillo, Teens Encounter Christ (TEC), Special People Encounter Christ (SPEC) and Christian Family Movement (CFM). She also volunteered with Befrienders and Hospice in Illinois and Wisconsin.
Jo Ann was employed at various times throughout the course of her life at the following employers: Peterson Von Maur, Ridgewood Variety, John Deere Horicon Works, Horicon High School Library.
Those left to love her memory are husband, Jerry, daughter, Lisa Buyck-Breselow, Horicon Wis., son, Mark Buyck, Moline, Ill., Grandchildren Marly Buyck, Dylan Buyck and Ava Breselow. Sisters, Pat (Jim) Versluis, Sandy (Bill) Verlinden, Mary Ann (Mike) Gant. Special forever-friend, Janet Ronnebeck, of East Moline.
Special thanks to everyone praying for Jo Ann and caring for her, especially at Bickford Cottage Moline, Betty's Garden Kewanee and Hospice.
God Bless America.
