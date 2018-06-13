March 23, 1939-June 10, 2018
DAVENPORT — Jo Anne Neubert, 79, of Davenport, formerly of Clinton, passed away Sunday June 10, 2018 at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport. Mass will be held 10 a.m. Saturday June 16, at Prince of Peace Parish, Clinton. Visitation will be held Saturday at 9 a.m. until the service hour at the church. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family. Following the service, cremation rites will be accorded and burial will be at Clinton Lawn Cemetery at a later date. Chicago Cubs apparel is encouraged and welcome at the funeral. Casket bearers will be Andrew and Justin Houzenga, Logan Neubert, Scott Kunau, Darin Franzen, and Ian Rockwell. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com.
Jo Anne was born March 23, 1939, in Jackson County, Iowa, the daughter of Alva and Virginia (Sullivan) Rockwell. She graduated St. Mary's High School in 1956. Jo Anne worked as a waitress at the Frontier Restaurant and the Clinton Country Club. She was a member of Prince of Peace Parish. Jo Anne enjoyed attending her grandchildren's sporting events and was an avid Chicago Cubs and NASCAR fan.
Jo Anne is survived by her two children, David (Ruth) Neubert of Oskaloosa, Iowa, and Virginia “Gina” (Jeri) Schwartzhoff of Sun City, Arizona; three grandchildren, Karen (Richard) Fairchild, Andrew (Chelsi) Houzenga and Justin (Brooke) Houzenga; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Betty (George) Kunau of Clinton; and two brothers, James (Kathy) Rockwell of Clinton and David (Myra) Franzen of Preston, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Keith; a brother, Michael, and a sister, Pat.