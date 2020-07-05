August 9, 1935-July 2, 2020

MOLINE -- Joan B. Tormeno, 84, Moline, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, at home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Christ the King Church, Moline were her live-streamed service can be viewed on Rafferty Funeral Home’s Facebook. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline with a rosary at 4 p.m. Burial will be at Moline Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the church or Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Joan was born August 9, 1935, in Detroit to Edmund and Anne Bobly. She married Charles Tormeno on September 18, 1954, in Harper Woods, Mich. He preceded her in death on May 1, 2011.

Joan worked as a Real Estate Broker for Good Day Realty, retiring in 1996 after 20 years.

Joan was a member of Christ the King Church and volunteered for the MDA Telethon for many years. She enjoyed playing bridge.

Dedicated to God and her family, Joan accepted all things as they came. Diagnosed with Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy as a teenager she maintained a very positive outlook with the help of her strong religious faith. She was a great role model, very good listener and mentor to many.