August 10, 1931 -September 9, 2018
MUSCATINE — Joan C. Paetz, 87, of Muscatine passed away on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at her home surrounded by family.
The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. Burial will be at a later date in Greenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Muscatine Arboretum. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Joan was born on August 10, 1931, in Fredonia, the daughter of Mattie Mahala Wagner. She married Elvin W. Paetz on May 27, 1951, for 67 loving years.
Joan was a member of Faith United Church. She was an advocate for the elderly, volunteering at the Muscatine Care Center and several other organizations. She was a proud master gardener and enjoyed the outdoors. She enjoyed raising her four boys, breakfast at Hy-Vee, and visiting with people.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Elvin, of Muscatine; her sons, Allen Paetz, of Illinois City, Illinois, Larry Paetz and wife, Jenny, of Muscatine, Greg Paetz and wife, Maureen, of Muscatine, and Robert "Bob" Paetz and wife, Tammy, of Muscatine; four grandchildren, Joshua Bozarth, Gabe Paetz, Max Paetz and Elle Paetz; and two sisters, LaeUna and Ruth.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her granddaughter, Jenna Renee Bozarth-Paetz; one brother, Arnold; and daughter-in-law, Jody.