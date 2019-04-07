April 1, 2019
DAVENPORT - Memorial services for Joan Dohl, 67, of Davenport will be held Friday, April 12, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Weerts Funeral Home, 3625 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. Pastor Karl Roberts will officiate. Visitation will be Friday from 12 Noon till service time. Inurnment will be at the National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Joan passed away peacefully on Monday, April 1, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. She was born in 1951 in Battle Creek, Michigan, the daughter of Clifford and Grace Klatt. She was married to Calvin for over forty years. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Jean and her husband.
Joan worked as the bookstore manager at Palmer College of Chiropractic, Davenport, for many years. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, crafting, gardening and spending time with her family, friends and puppies.
Survivors include her daughters: Lisa Dohl, Davenport and Christine (David) Gray, Lakeville, Minn., and grandchildren, Grace and Zander Gray.
