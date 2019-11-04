March 2, 1954-October 31, 2019
MOLINE - Joan E. O'Brien, 65, of Moline, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019, at home.
Memorial Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, November 8, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. Private Inurnment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Monmouth. Memorial visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Riverbend Food Bank.
Joan was born March 2, 1954, in Monmouth, Illinois, a daughter of John and Roberta Cavanaugh O'Brien. She graduated from Riverdale High School, Port Byron, Class of 1972. She later attended Black Hawk College.
In earlier years, she was a legal secretary at Braud-Warner. She later worked for Jenner & Block, Chicago, and most recently with QC Marriage & Family Counseling, Rock Island.
Joan enjoyed traveling, reading, theater and loved to entertain family and friends.
Surviving are her sisters and brothers, Bernadette (Stephen) Morford, Bettendorf, Iowa, Phillip O'Brien, Oakbrook, Ill., Elizabeth O'Brien, Moline, Ill., Dennis (Penny) O'Brien, Naperville, Ill., Patrick (Cecelia) O'Brien, Moline, and Matthew O'Brien, East Moline, Ill.; nieces and nephews, Kate Scott, Rock Island, Ill., Kelly (Jeff) Sidor, Chicago, Ill., Spencer O'Brien, Las Vegas, Nev., and Tierney O'Brien, Chicago; and one great-nephew, Owen Sidor.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, John “Danny” O'Brien.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com